(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 3rd Annual Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament is coming up and there is still room for golfers to sign up.

Steve Corey, Founder and CEO of Victory Service Dogs said the money raised at the golf tournament helps pay for veterans, first responders, and children to get a service dog which can be life-changing for them.

Heuberger Subaru is helping to sponsor the event and Alex Gauthier, Marketing Director at Hueberger Subaru, said it’s important for them to support the Colorado Springs community and veterans in need.

The tournament is taking place Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:30 a.m. at the Patty Jewett Golf Course.

Golfers can sign up through Victory Service Dogs’ website or by scanning the QR code below.