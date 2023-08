(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s time to go back to school but getting back into a routine can be stressful for both parents and children.

Mo Basenberg, Executive Director of Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center, said the first step to help make the transition a little easier is to acknowledge the change.

She shared some other tips for FOX21 Morning News anchors Craig Coffey and Abbie Burke, which can be watched in the video player above.