(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Veterans Day is a day to honor and thank those who have served or who are still serving our country.

The El Paso County Colorado Progressive Veterans (EPCCPV) is hosting a free breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11 for all military veterans, active duty, and their families.

The EPCCPV is not a political organization, but a nonprofit organization with a mission to help veterans, active duty military, and their families in El Paso County.

The breakfast is taking place at Persephone Grae’s Café & Juice Bar in Manitou Springs from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The menu includes pastries, fresh fruit, biscuits and gravy, and crunchy french toast.

Adam Gillard, Chair of the EPCCPV, served in the U.S. Air Force, and he said events like these provide a place for veterans to gather with other veterans who understand the sacrifices that were made.

Gillard hosts a weekly podcast for EPCCPV called, “All Things Veteran and Military Podcast.” A link can be found on EPCCPV’s website linked above.