(COLORADO SPRINGS) — El Paso County Combined Courts is once again hosting its Free Family Law Day. It is taking place Friday, June 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the courthouse on 270 South Tejon Street.

The Fourth Judicial District, the Access to Justice Committee for the Fourth Judicial District, The Justice Center, The Family Law Section of the El Paso County Bar Association, and Colorado Legal Services are all teaming together to offer free information, legal advice, and assistance to those going through a divorce, dealing with a custody matter, or in need of other legal assistance or advice with a family law issue.

The day is intended to help those representing themselves in court and a variety of classes will be held, along with an opportunity to get free one-on-one legal advice from an attorney, parenting professional, and courthouse staff. Local nonprofit organizations will also be onsite to provide information about their services.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required. The first 50 people to arrive will be eligible to receive a free family law packet.

To pre-register visit the website linked above or contact familylawday@gmail.com.