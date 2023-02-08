(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A new nail business in Colorado Springs is changing what it means and feels like to get your nails done.

Raleigh Vincent, Owner of PAINT Nail Bar in Colorado Springs said, they are not a nail salon, although they do nails. Vincent said they use non-toxic and fume-free products and sterilization is a top priority. Also, building relationships with clients and the community is a big focus of her business.

Services at PAINT Nail Bar include overlay, a non-toxic alternative to dips and acrylics, along with manicures and pedicures using Primers by Paint, PAINT Nail Bar’s own line of products, that are non-toxic.

Polishes can also be purchased for at-home use. PAINT Nail Bar also has its own line of jewelry and portions of the proceeds go to charity.

PAINT Nail Bar is hosting multiple Valentine’s events including; a Galentine’s event on Feb. 13 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dainty Denver will be hosting a pop-up featuring permanent bracelets, and there will be a create-your-own non-toxic rollerball perfume station.

On Feb. 21, from 4 pm. to 6 p.m. PAINT Nail Bar is hosting a Ladies’ Night with Orange Theory. Vendors include; Quench Juice, Hydrations & Wellness Bar, and Freedom Chiropractic will be doing chair massages. PAINT Nail Bar will also offer 10% off their retail selection.

Finally, a Couple’s Day event is taking place on Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to Noon. Pines to Peak Espresso will be at the salon serving coffee and there will be a complimentary create-your-own bouquet of flowers bar.

Follow PAINT_ColoradoSprings on Instagram for more events.