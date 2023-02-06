(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FOX21 is celebrating a ‘Week of Love,’ and offering tips to make this year’s Valentine’s Day the best one yet.

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Ent Credit Union, and Emma Protsik, Supervisor of Financial Coaching at Ent, shared some tips on how to celebrate the holiday without breaking the bank.

They suggest considering free activities like hiking, holding a game night, or checking out one of several free museums in the area.

Those who are looking to spend a little bit of money can try unique experiences like a picnic, cooking dinner together, or a drive-in movie.

Shellito and Protsik said the best practices to save money are celebrating on another day, swaying away from traditional gifts which tend to be marked up this time of year or looking at discount sites for new experiences.