FOX21 SAFETY ALERT: Carbon Monoxide Awareness

COLORADO SPRINGS — We’ve got a FOX21 Safety Alert for you Monday.
The higher risk from what’s known as “The Silent Killer” comes along with the winter months, so Kathy Hook with the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) joined FOX21 Morning’s Sarah Ferguson to teach us all about the dangers of carbon monoxide and how to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home.
CSFD steps to take to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning in your home:
- Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for placement and mounting height.
- Choose a CO alarm that has the label of a recognized testing laboratory.
- Test CO alarms at least once a month; replace them according to the manufacturer’s instructions.
- If the audible trouble signal sounds, check for low batteries. If the battery is low, replace it. If it still sounds, call 9-1-1.
- If the CO alarm sounds, immediately move to a fresh air location outdoors or by an open window or door
- Gas or charcoal grills can produce CO – only use outside.
- If you need to warm a vehicle, remove it from the garage immediately after starting it.
- Do not run a vehicle or other fueled engine or motor indoors, even if garage doors are open. Make sure the exhaust pipe of a running vehicle is not covered with snow.
- During and after a snowstorm, make sure vents for the dryer, furnace, stove, and fireplace are clear of snow build-up.