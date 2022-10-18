(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Have a good scare for a good cause! First Strike Krav Maga is hosting their annual haunted house extravaganza, ‘Family Friendly Fright Nights.’

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, all proceeds from the event go toward TESSA, a local nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence.

The haunted house will take place during the ‘Stop the Abuse Fair,’ which is happening Friday, Oct. 28 through Monday, Oct. 31 at 1424 North Wahsatch Avenue. The haunted house and trick-or-treating will happen from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.