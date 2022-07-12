COLORADO SPRINGS — The Sixth Family Law Day in El Paso and Teller Counties is set for Friday, July 15 to provide free legal advice and information to the community.

The event is free and open to the public and is focused on family legal issues. Attendees will have access to free information, legal advice, and assistance to those going through a divorce, dealing with a custody matter, and more.

Event details:

July 15 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

El Paso County Judicial Building

270 S Tejon Street in Colorado Springs

Pre-registration is recommended, but not required. The first 50 people will receive a free family law packet.