The legal community in the Pikes Peak region is coming together once again to host Family Law Day, a chance for people in El Paso and Teller counties to get free legal advice. Britt Kwan, executive director of The Justice Center, and Lisa Younger Anderson, a self-represented litigant coordinator, joined us on FOX21 Morning News with details.

Advance registration for this virtual event is encouraged but not required. Visit justicecentercos.org/family-law-day for more information and to sign up.