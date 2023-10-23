(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A family-friendly haunted house near downtown Colorado Springs is opening this weekend just in time for Halloween!

Ben Skee, Owner of First Strike Krav Maga, and Naomi Skee, Owner of Dance Wonderland transform their home into a spooky spectacle every year. Their efforts offer entertainment but also support for TESSA, a local nonprofit that helps domestic violence victims.

All month their home on Wahsatch has been the site for a spooky theater experience, hosted by friendly skeleton residents. But on Friday, Oct. 27 through Halloween, Tuesday, Oct. 31, they’re also inviting people to come through their Haunted House.

The Haunted House portion will be open from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. and there will be candy. There is no cost for admission to either event, although a $5 per person or $20 per family donation is encouraged. All the money will be donated to TESSA.

The “Rocky Mountain Picture Show” takes place every night in October from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on weeknights, and 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

