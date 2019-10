The Flying W Ranch is rebuilding now, and they hope to reopen for the 2020 summer season. General manager Aaron Winter and Flying W Wranglers band leader David Bradley joined us on FOX21 Morning News with all the details.

The Flying W Wranglers are hosting auditions for new musicians. The auditions are November 2 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Stargazers Theater on Parkside Drive.