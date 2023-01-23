(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s growing in popularity, but is it really good for you? Dr. Aimee Duffy shared tips on intermittent fasting with FOX21’s Abbie Burke, and how to make it work for you. According to Dr. Duffy, there are two main types of intermittent fasting including, calendar and clock-type fasting.

For calendar-type fasting, according to Dr. Duffy, you pick two days of the week and mark an ‘X’ over them, “and those two days you are fasting, and the other days you eat like normal.”

Dr. Duffy said for those interested in doing calendar-type fasting, to make sure not to pick two days in a row for fasting, and to space them out, adding it does not need to be the same two days every week.

Dr. Duffy also explained clock-type fasting. “So, basically you are going to pick a time, a window of time that you are fasting, and a window of time that you are eating. So [for example], today, you are going to start eating at Noon, you stop eating about 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., and then don’t start eating until Noon the next day,” said Dr. Duffy.

Other fasting tips from Dr. Duffy

Stay hydrated while fasting. It is important to drink a lot of water.

You can still enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, but try to avoid sugar and creamer.

The longer you fast, the more fat you will burn.

Dr. Duffy said while fasting may work for some, others do need to be more cautious when spacing out meals. “So, if you’re a diabetic and you’re having to monitor your blood sugar, or you have one of those continuous glucose monitors, just make sure you’re talking to your doctor and whether it is the right thing for you, especially if you’re on insulin, it can be kind of scary.”

Dr. Duffy also warned about those taking prescription medication that requires them to take the medicine with food and said people should be cautious with the timing they choose.