Fabulous fried chicken sandwiches at Cluckin’ Chicken Food Trailer

Cluckin’ Chicken Food Trailer started out as a chicken ranch, selling eggs at farmers markets. About three years ago, they started selling breakfast sandwiches made with those eggs. Eventually they began offering fried chicken sandwiches, and those became so popular that’s now their main focus. Owner Chris Sniffen joined us on FOX21 Weekend Morning News with a taste.

Cluckin’ Chicken is a mobile business. Their regular stops include the 719 Food Truck Fest at Colorado Springs Baptist Church, the Woodmen Hills Recreation Center in Falcon, and JAKS Brewing in Falcon. Visit their Facebook page for a current schedule.