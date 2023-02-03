(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A special opportunity to view a unique art performance is taking place at The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Award-winning interdisciplinary artist Eiko Otake will present I Invited Myself, vol. II, her first museum solo exhibition.

Otake’s experimental, movement-based art practice engages and pushes traditions of dance, exploring themes of mortality, time, and place.

The Fine Art Center’s exhibition foregrounds Otake’s recent film and video works, which have developed alongside her dance, choreography, and performance installations. The works feature a body as it moves in and through various places, including the urban infrastructure of Tokyo and New York, irradiated post-nuclear disaster Fukushima, and the vast landscapes of Wyoming and California.

Viewers are strongly encouraged to return as select media will rotate over the course of the exhibition in recognition of changing seasons.

An Opening Celebration will be held Friday, Feb. 3, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the El Pomar Galleries at the Fine Arts Center. Otake will do a live performance in celebration of the opening of her solo exhibition.

People can meet and speak with Otake Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 4-5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the El Pomar Galleries at the Fine Arts Center.

The Department of Theater and Dance at Colorado College will host a series of two-day events featuring a film screening (Feb. 9, 6 p.m.), a live performance by Otake (Feb. 10, 5:30 p.m.), and conversations with faculty, scholars, and curators.

More public talks and conversations are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, April 6-7, and Friday and Saturday, July 7-8.