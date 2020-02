Right now, volunteers are needed to help kids in our community who have been placed into the welfare system through no fault of their own. CASA of the Pikes Peak Region Executive Director Angela Rose and volunteer Mary Stark joined us on FOX21 Morning News with information on how you can help.

CASA is hosting a volunteer information session February 6 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at their office at 418 South Weber Street. Visit casappr.org for details.