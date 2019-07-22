Devin 4 Life educational dinner

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – An organization that helps local children, teens and parents work towards a bully and suicide free environment is holding an event to help spread awareness about their work.

Angel Bradley started the Devin 4 Life Foundation after her son, Devin, completed suicide. August 7, 2019 will be seven years since that day and the organization is holding an event to celebrate what the foundation has accomplished over the years and to also celebrate what would have been Devin’s 25th birthday.

The organization is holding an educational dinner on Saturday, August 17 at the Hyatt Place. Raquel “Rocky” Pennington, a UFC fighter from Colorado Springs, will be one of the speakers. For tickets and more information call 719-651-9290.