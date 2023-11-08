(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Things are heating up in Colorado Springs with the arrival of Dave’s Hot Chicken, an American fast casual restaurant chain specializing in Nashville-style hot chicken.

The menu is simple, consisting only of four choices including hot chicken tenders and sliders. There are seven different spice levels, ranging from “no spice” to “reaper,” (which requires the customer to sign a waiver).

FOX21 Photojournalist Christopher Hernandez tried the reaper on FOX21 Morning News. Watch the video above to see his reaction.

Founded in Los Angeles, California in 2017, the chain has expanded to over 100 locations in four countries in 2022. This is the restaurant’s fourth location in Colorado, but only one in Southern Colorado. It’s located at 1286 Interquest Parkway, near Scheels.