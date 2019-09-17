‘Cue up a cure at Rocky Mountain Pig Jig

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Barbeque, bands, beer and family fun all for a good cause this Saturday, September 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at UC Health Park in Colorado Springs.

The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig will feature a single-day amateur BBQ competition made up of corporate-sponsored teams who use the day as a team-building event, a kids’ fun zone with inflatables, games and activities, live music on a center field stage, a beer sampling garden, other food options, beverages, and more.

The event benefits NephCure Kidney International. NephCure’s mission is to accelerate research for effective treatments for rare forms of nephrotic syndrome, and to provide education and support that will improve the lives of those affected by these protein-spilling kidney diseases.

The VIP terrace features complimentary food and drink from Bourbon Brothers, reserved covered seating on the terrace facing the barbeque pit and the stage, admission to the beer garden, and up close and personal access to the pit to see the magic happening.

The teams competing in the inaugural Rocky Mountain Pig Jig will compete for prizes and bragging rights as part of this new event. Community judges will choose a winner in four categories.

Four bands will provide entertainment through the afternoon:

Walker Williams Band

Woodshed Red

Double Wide

Tejon Street Corner Thieves

VIP All-Access and Beer Garden Tickets will allow you entry into the Bristol Brewing Craft Beer Garden where you can sample special charity crafts as well as well-known favorites.

This is a family-friendly event. Admission for kids 12 and under is free at the Rocky Mountain Pig Jig. Kids can enjoy inflatables, crafts, games, and other activities throughout the day. Food and drink are available for purchase on site.

Matt Meister, FOX21 Storm Team chief meteorologist, will emcee the event and would love to see you out at the home of the Rocky Mountain Vibes Baseball Club to support a great cause and have some fun.