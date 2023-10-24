(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The 4th Judicial District’s Access to Justice Committee is hosting a free Legal Resource Day on Friday, Oct. 27, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the El Paso County Judicial Building, located at 270 South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs.

The event will include presentations from local attorneys on evictions, guardianships, probate, small claims, debt collection, and other legal matters. Attendees can also speak one-on-one with attorneys.

Local agencies and nonprofits will be in attendance as well to provide information about services available in the community.

Lisa Younger-Anderson, Self-Representative Litigant Coordinator for El Paso County Combined Courts said there will be about 20 different vendors at the event including Fort Carson JAG, TESSA, The Independence Center, and more.

This event happens once a year and more than 150 people attend each year.

Laura McKernan, Executive Director for the Justice Center said the majority of civil cases in the 4th Judicial District were pro se (or self-represented) last year. She said events like free Legal Resource Day can help them get the resources they need to be successful in court.

Pre-registration is recommended but not required and can be done at justicecentercos/lrd.org.

Contact 04selfhelp@judicial.state.co.us for more information about the event.