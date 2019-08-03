Cooking up summer FUN with Chef Franco

Chef Franco joined FOX21 this morning to cook up some summer favorites

Look at those golden flowers! Nothing like Mama’s cooking, but Chef Franco gets close! They are absolutely delicious! Mama would be proud!

Pictured below: Mary Pisani, Chef Franco’s mother making the stuffed blossoms for the family.

Stuffed blossoms  – Recipe

Flowers
Ricotta filling (in bag)
Tempura
Oil fry pan

Other recipes from today’s show include:

Pasta salad – Recipe

Cooked pasta
Artichokes
Peas
Black olives
Bruschetta
Italian dressing

Spaghetti pesto – Recipe

Pesto sauce
Cream
Basil
Pine nuts
Cooked pasta
Butter

Salmon Panzanella – Recipe

Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Large Onion
Cloves Garlic
Salt and Pepper
tsp. Crushed Red Pepper
leaves Fresh Basil
¼ Cup Olive Oil
Diced Italian Bread
Vinegar
8oz Pc Grilled Salmon
– Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, place on a plate and add the salmon on top!

Franco Pisani is the Chef and owner at Paravicini’s Italian Bistro located in Old Colorado City and Paravicini’s sister restaurant SOPRA.

