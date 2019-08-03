Cooking up summer FUN with Chef Franco

Look at those golden flowers! Nothing like Mama’s cooking, but Chef Franco gets close! They are absolutely delicious! Mama would be proud!
Pictured below: Mary Pisani, Chef Franco’s mother making the stuffed blossoms for the family.
Stuffed blossoms – Recipe
Flowers
Ricotta filling (in bag)
Tempura
Oil fry pan
Other recipes from today’s show include:
Pasta salad – Recipe
Cooked pasta
Artichokes
Peas
Black olives
Bruschetta
Italian dressing
Spaghetti pesto – Recipe
Pesto sauce
Cream
Basil
Pine nuts
Cooked pasta
Butter
Salmon Panzanella – Recipe
Tomatoes
Cucumbers
Large Onion
Cloves Garlic
Salt and Pepper
tsp. Crushed Red Pepper
leaves Fresh Basil
¼ Cup Olive Oil
Diced Italian Bread
Vinegar
8oz Pc Grilled Salmon
– Mix all ingredients in a large bowl, place on a plate and add the salmon on top!