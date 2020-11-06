Colorado Springs YOT Club changes up its annual toy drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — 2020 has meant lots of changes for our local nonprofits and organizations, and the YOT Club is no exception. Instead of the big annual party and toy drive this year, the YOT Club is teaming up with local businesses and restaurants.

Anyone who brings a toy and a gift for children (kindergarten-5th grade) to a participating location can take advantage of special deals being offered. The drive runs from November 9 through December 6.

Toys and books will be donated to Midland Elementary this year.

More information can be found on the YOT Club’s Facebook page at facebook.com/YOTClub.org.