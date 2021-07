OPTOM~EYES is giving away free eye exams and glasses to people in need for the fourth year in a row. Dr. John Rabins joined us on FOX21 Morning News with details.

Free exams are available to the first 100 people, on a first-come-first-served basis, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at OPTOM~EYES at 3585 Van Teylingen Drive in Colorado Springs.