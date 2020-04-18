Colorado Springs chef offering paella party post-quarantine

COLORADO SPRINGS— Owner and Chef Jay Gust of Ascent Restaurant Group is giving back despite the toll COVID-19 is taking on him and his business.

Gust is offering a post-quarantine Paella Party and will be auctioning off the deal on Facebook on Sunday April 19th.

The Paella Party can feed 40 people and a case of wine will be included to benefit El Dorado Tattoo and Running with Scissors.

Owners, Cassie and Troy Sedlacek just had a baby and have been ordered to close their doors due to the current crisis and this party is Gust’s way to give back.

All this depsite his downtown Colorado Springs businuess, Pizzeria Rustica being forced to remodel due to flooding.

Here’s how to win their party, visit Tapateria Facebook Page and find the Paella Party Post. Enter your bid in the comments and they will contact the highest bidder at 5pm on Sunday to plan your post-quarantine party.