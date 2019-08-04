Colorado Springs 2019 Kids Expo happening August 18

Kids get to party there way back to school with this years "Back to School Event"

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Kids can enjoy free games and fun while parents find out about all the great kids-related businesses in Colorado Springs.

The Colorado Springs Kids Expo will be held on August 18 at the Chapel Hills Event Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Founder, owner, and proud dad Evan Jones joined the weekend morning crew to get a message out to parents about an opportunity to research and find great activities and products for their kids all in one place.

All age groups are invited to this free event sponsored by Breathe Correct, with something to do for everyone.

Last year, more than 50 businesses attended the expo, and 2,500 people came out. They had bounce houses, princesses, paintball and more.





A portion of the proceeds from the event benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.