Colorado Springs’ 150th birthday celebration happening Saturday

Colorado Springs officially turns 150 years old Saturday, and the city is celebrating in grand fashion.

The fun begins at 11 a.m. with a “Parade Through Time,” representing key moments in Colorado Springs history. More than 60 entries will delight attendees with a march down Tejon Street from Cache la Poudre Street to Vermijo Avenue.

Immediately following the parade, Vermijo Avenue is going to be the place to be. From the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in the west to the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum on the east, visitors can enjoy a family-friendly street festival with interactive booths, sport demonstrations, a kids play area, live entertainment, food and drink, and the Tokyo Olympic Games telecast live on the big screen here.

