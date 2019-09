COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Barbeque, bands, beer and family fun all for a good cause this Saturday, September 21, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at UC Health Park in Colorado Springs.

The Rocky Mountain Pig Jig will feature a single-day amateur BBQ competition made up of corporate-sponsored teams who use the day as a team-building event, a kids’ fun zone with inflatables, games and activities, live music on a center field stage, a beer sampling garden, other food options, beverages, and more.