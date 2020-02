COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- Love is in the air--puppy love, that is! Wag N' Wash is hosting two adoption events to help local shelter animals find their forever homes.

The first event is this Saturday, Feb. 15, at the location on Uintah. It's happening from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. There will be animals available for adoption as well as additional perks for pet owners and their companions, like free washes for first-time customers, free bandanas with self-washes, and $10 nail trims.