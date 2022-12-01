(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This weekend, the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum is hosting their annual Festival of Lights Family Fun Day!

Festival of Lights Family Fun Day will be full of performances, crafting and other family-friendly activities! The event is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum (215 S. Tejon St.). Plus, admission is FREE!

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

After the event, the Festival of Lights Parade will begin at 5:30 pm. There, guests can enjoy free hot chocolate and cookies. Then, the premiere of the museum’s Holiday Light Show will take place at Alamo Square Park.

Check out the video above for a preview of some magic at the event with the owner of Professor Higgins’ Magic, Dick Bowman!