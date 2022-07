MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo — To celebrate the 150th anniversary of Manitou Springs, the Manitou Springs Heritage Center and THEATREdART, are teaming up to put on a performance later this month.

Merriments and Mystery: A Comedy About Manitou History, is happening this month at Manitou Springs City Hall. Dates of the comedy show are July 22 & 23, and July 29 & 30.

The show is family-friendly and tickets are $20 each. You can purchase your tickets here.