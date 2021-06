This weekend, we’re going to party like it’s 1871 as Colorado Springs turns 150 years old. The festivities at Rock Ledge Ranch include a vintage baseball game, and Roger “Digger” Haddix joined us on FOX21 Morning News with a preview.

The Beards, Bonnets & Brews festival is happening Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. at Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site. Tap here for more information.