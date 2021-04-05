CASA of the Pikes Peak Region looking for volunteers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is looking for more volunteers to stand up for kids in southern Colorado.

CASA recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers who are appointed by judges in the Fourth Judicial District to advocate for children in abuse and neglect cases. These volunteers, known as Court Appointed Special Advocates, help ensure that judges have all information necessary to make informed decisions, and they work hard to keep the child’s best interest front and center during court proceedings.

CASA is seeing an increase in the number of kids coming into the program because of the pandemic. They expect to see an additional 120 kids in 2021. At any given time, there are about 900 kids in the Pikes Peak region who need a CASA volunteer.

There are two ways to get involved, according to CASA Executive Director Angela Rose. One is to donate through CASA’s virtual Month of Hope fundraising campaign. The other is to learn more about becoming a CASA volunteer.

Right now, CASA is especially in need of more men volunteers. They’re hosting a virtual “Dudes and Brews” info session on April 13 at 6 p.m. Learn more and RSVP at casappr.org.

Another volunteer information session will be held April 29 at 2 p.m. Learn more and RSVP at casappr.org.