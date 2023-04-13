(COLORADO SPRINGS) — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month and CASA of the Pikes Peak Region is once again running its annual “Month of Hope” campaign with a goal of raising $250,000.

According to CASA, it costs $1,200 to serve one child with a CASA volunteer for one year.

In the last fiscal year, CASA of the Pikes Peak Region provided life-changing advocacy to 625 children, but there are currently about 800 kids in the community who need a CASA volunteer.

During the month of April, CASA invites community members to get involved by learning about volunteering, making a donation, or following along on social media and sharing with friends.

“Out of the entire state of Colorado, it has historically been the Pikes Peak Region who receives the most calls to the Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline,” said Angela Rose, Executive Director of CASA of the Pikes Peak Region.

The next volunteer information session is on April 25.