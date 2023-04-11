(COLORADO SPRINGS) — It’s billed as “a week that can shape a lifetime,” and it’s an opportunity for young men and women to experience creating and participating in their own government.

American Legion Colorado Boys State and American Legion Colorado Girls State are taking place this June, but the time to sign-up for the experience is now.

To qualify to participate, girls and boys must be in their junior year of high school.

Each group will create a model 51st state and two non-partisan political parties. They then form city, county, and state governments. Group members will learn their duties, along with introducing and debating their own bills.

Two young men and two young women are then chosen to represent the state of Colorado at Boys and Girls Nation, in Washington D.C. later this summer.

Boys State will be from June 4 to June 10 and applications are being accepted now.

Girls State will be from June 15 to June 20 and applications are also being accepted now.

Both States will be held at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, CO.