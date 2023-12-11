(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Still looking for a gift for dear old dad? How about tickets to a premier father-daughter dance in Colorado Springs?

A Daughter’s Journey, is taking place Saturday, Jan. 6, 2024 at The Broadmoor. The event begins at 5:30 p.m. and includes dinner, music, a keynote speaker, photo booths and more.

Frank Djonbalaj, Executive Director of A Daughter’s Journey, and his daughter Nissi have been attending the event for seven years. Frank said it’s a wonderful time the two can share together and makes his daughter feel special. Nissi said she looks forward to going every year.

Tickets can be purchased online now at the Daughter’s Journey website linked above. Djonbalaj said more sponsors are also welcomed and appreciated.