COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is encouraging the community to learn more about its foster care program.

You have different life saving programs at HSPPR, but what’s special about the foster care program?

Our foster care program at HSPPR is quite robust.

In 2021, we sent over 2,300 pets into loving foster care homes.

Most of these are young kittens and puppies that need to get a little bigger before adoption.

We also send medical cases into foster care to give them a little extra TLC while they recover.

Other animals that benefit from foster care are senior or fearful animals that may be too stressed by shelter environment, pregnant or nursing animals, and animals that need more socialization before being adopted.

How can people help with the foster care program?

You can sign up to be a foster volunteer!

Some of the requirements are that you have to be at least 18 years old, undergo a home visit prior to fostering, not have too many pets in your home according to your city of residence.

You can fill out an application to become a foster volunteer at HSPPR.org under the “get involved” tab.

For more information, visit HSPPR’s website.