COLORADO SPRINGS — When tragedies occur, such as the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, parents may struggle in explaining the “why” to their children. It may be difficult, even for the parent, to process such an event, as well.

District 49’s Coordinator of Community Care, Jason White, joined the FOX21 Morning News Team to talk about how best to navigate these conversations with children who may have questions or feel fearful.

And for anyone who needs help, Colorado Crisis Services is available 24/7.

Call 1-844-493-8255 or text “TALK” to 38255.