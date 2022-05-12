COLORADO SPRINGS — The Angel Gala Presented by Purpose Planning is commemorating its 7th consecutive year of celebrating the children of America’s fallen military, peave officers, and firefighting professionals.

The upcoming event features a moving and powerful program with show-stopping child performances and inspired stories.

Hailed as one of the most magical events of the year, the evening also includes a gourmet meal prepared by the Broadmoor’s world-renowned chefs, music, dancing, and much more.

According the AOAF, more than 16,000 children have lost their military or first responder parent since September 11, 2001. Their mission is to encourage and fund healthy, positive activities for those children – from grief counseling to scholarships and beyond.

Gala Details:

June 11, 2022

The Broadmoor – Broadmoor Hall

VIP Reception: 4:45 – 5:30 p.m. (VIP ticket holders only)

Reception: 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Program: 6:30 – 9:00 p.m.

Angel After Party: 9:00 – 11:00 p.m.

You can find more information here.