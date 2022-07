COLORADO SPRINGS — Sunny summer days are here and we all want to get out and enjoy them! But before you hit the pool, make sure you are protecting your face.

Medical esthetician Natalie Nicole of Lux n Lavish joined the FOX21 Morning News team on Monday to share her tips and tricks for the best protection.

Lux n Lavish is offering a special for the month of July:



IPL Underarm Hair Removal

Up to six sessions

$1500 with yearly touch-ups available

Watch the full interview in the video player above.