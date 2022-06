COLORADO SPRINGS — If you’d like to help your teen build confidence, there are plenty of simple ways that you can get started.

Kristen Duke joined the FOX21 Morning News Team to provide scenarios you can use to spark the conversation with teens and get them talking.

Duke says she’s researched and studied why teens so commonly encounter issues with confidence – especially with today’s influence of social media.

Watch her advice in the video player on this page for more information.