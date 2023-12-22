(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Offering free and low-cost legal advice and representation to people in vulnerable situations, The Justice Center’s mission is to increase and promote equal access to justice. Laura McKernan, Executive Director of The Justice Center spoke with Craig Coffey on FOX21 Morning News Friday, Dec. 22, to speak about the organization and its offerings.

“We work in the community with the 4th Judicial District, which serves El Paso and Teller counties, and we also provide help to others outside of our counties,” said McKernan.

McKernan broke down three programs The Justice Center offers to the community.

“The first program we offer is the ‘Find a Lawyer,’ in which we provide free and reduced-cost legal representation, the second program we have is ‘Ask a Lawyer,’ if you have a legal question… you [can call or email us] or come to one of our events, and then the last one is called, ‘Learn with Lawyers,’ and for that one, we provide educational tools for the legal community,” explained McKernan.

McKernan said the services offered by The Justice Center would not be possible without its dedicated, volunteer attorneys and paralegals, and also thanked the community for its support.

“And, it is also possible with the donations of what we like to call, our ‘legal heroes’ and that’s people like you that can just provide any kind of resource to us so we can continue helping those in need,” McKernan said.

To learn more about the nonprofit, click on the link above, or for questions, you can call (719) 473-6212.