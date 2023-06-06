(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Ryan Ann LettBrown is a neuromuscular massage therapist who believes in the power and effectiveness of myofascial work. According to LettBrown, fascia is fibrous-connective tissue found throughout the entire body. She said trauma can cause fascial binding, leading to pain and dysfunction.

She founded Natura Bodywork Collective to help people repair their fascia and improve their movement. She also demonstrated some of her techniques for FOX21 Morning News Anchor Abbie Burke.

LettBrown also offers corrective movement evaluations and said people often tend to favor one side over the other which can lead to pain and discomfort. She uses a mind-body connection, along with compression, stretching, and dynamic cupping to help repair the overuse.