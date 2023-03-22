(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Cloud, a one-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix.

Cloud may be a little shy at first, but she warms up quickly and has a sweet personality. She gets very excited and wiggly when meeting new people.

Cloud’s adoption fee is $250, which includes; a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

For more information on Cloud, or more details on HSPPR and other pets available for adoption, visit its website.