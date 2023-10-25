(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Tellaride and Master Splinter, two nine-month-old guinea pigs that were brought into HSPPR as owner surrenders.

The two are brothers and are a bonded pair so they must be adopted together.

HSPPR said they both love to eat their daily fresh veggies, run around the kennel, hide in their little house, and of course spend time together. They also said they both do well with being handled and picked up.

Their adoption fee is free! Interested adopters can learn more about them online or visit the shelter located at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs.