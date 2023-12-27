(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Tala, a seven-year-old German Shepherd mix that came into HSPPR as a stray and is now looking for her retirement home.

Tala can be shy at first and she is looking for a patient home that can let her settle in and grow in confidence. She prefers solitude and might do best in a home without other dogs. HSPPR said “baby talk” helps Tala feel more comfortable.

Tala’s adoption fee is free, thanks to a generous donor. Her adoption still includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and she is already spayed.

HSPPR said during their recent Home for the Holidays promotion 936 animals were either adopted into new homes or reunited with their families. Cindy and Mike at Status Symbol Auto Body donated $30 for each animal that was adopted or reunited during December through HSPPR and the shelter was given more than $28,000.

New Year’s celebrations are right around the corner so HSPPR is reminding pet owners to prepare. Below are some tips to keep in mind when welcoming in 2024.