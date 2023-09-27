(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Suri, a six-year-old brown and black Black Mouth Cur mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Suri is a social dog that loves to receive attention from everyone. She loves learning new tricks and is a master at sit and shake! Suri is a big dog at 80 pounds, but she walks fantastic on a leash.

Her adoption fee is $200 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

World Rabies Day is Thursday, September 28th and HSPPR said it’s a great reminder to make sure your pets are current on their vaccinations.

Not only do vaccinations help keep your pet safe and help prevent infectious diseases in Colorado, but they can also prevent the spread of diseases that can pass from animals to humans.

In the case of rabies, a vaccination is not only a good idea, it’s the law. In El Paso County, the Rabies vaccine is mandatory for both dogs and cats.

HSPPR recommends making an annual vet appointment to update all necessary vaccinations.

HSPPR also offers low-cost vaccinations to the public through their Wellness Waggin’ Mobile Veterinary Clinics and at their Pueblo Wellness Clinic located in the PetSmart in Pueblo.

The rabies vaccine is $20 on the Wellness Waggin’ and at the Pueblo Wellness Clinic.

For more information, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.