(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Simba, a five-year-old Catahoula mix that came into HSPPR as a transfer from another shelter in Colorado.

Simba loves belly rubs and rolling around in the snow! He has experience living with other dogs but just like with any dog, HSPPR recommends that he is slowly introduced to the dogs in your family.

HSPPR said that Simba has a prey drive, so he needs to find a home without small animals or cats. His adoption fee is $100, which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.