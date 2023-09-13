Scooter is this week’s featured pet available for adoption from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Scooter, a two-year-old tan and white Pit Bull mix that came into HSPPR as a stray.

HSPPR said Scooter may be a little shy at first need some time to adjust to his new home. He is more on the calm side and likes pets, cuddles and giving kisses. He loves to go on walks outside for bonding time!

Other dogs can make Scooter uncomfortable, so he might do best as the only dog in your home or with a supervised introduction in a neutral location.

Scooter’s adoption fee is $250 which includes a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Pawtoberfest returns Saturday, September 16th and online registration is open until midnight this Thursday. Tickets are available at the event on Saturday too.

Pawtoberfest is one of HSPPR’s biggest fundraisers of the year and all the funds raised go right back towards helping homeless pets at HSPPR.

The event is one of Colorado’s only dog-friendly festival’s featuring craft brew and spirit tastings with over 25 beverage partners, a 2-mile dog walk, pet-friendly vendors, music, new pet contests, activities for the whole family and lots of food from local food trucks.

Pawtoberfest is taking place at Bear Creek Regional Park. Adult general admission tickets are $55 online until Thursday at midnight. Tickets include craft beer tasting and admission to the dog walk.

For more information, visit www.pawtoberfest.org

For more information on Scoooter or other pets looking to be adopted, visit HSPPR’s website linked above