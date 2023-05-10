Rocky is this week’s featured pet available for adoption from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21’s Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Rocky, a five-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix that came in as an owner surrender.

Rocky has playful energy and loves to chase toys. He already knows “sit” and is treat-motivated. He does good with other dogs and typically is more interested in sniffing the outdoor world than playing. HSPPR said Rocky will need time to settle into his new home and may try to escape at first or show other signs of anxiety.

Rocky’s adoption fee is free, thanks to a generous donor. He will still go home with a voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, a microchip, and he is already neutered.

Monday was National Animal Disaster Preparedness Day and HSPPR said it’s important for pet owners to make a list of places they could go with their pets if they had to be evacuated. Many hotels now accept pets, or pet owners could make arrangements with a friend or family member.

Pet owners should also make a “buddy plan” with nearby relatives or friends to help with evacuation in case the pet owner is not home when their area is evacuated. Make sure the “buddy” has written permission to care for your animals and access to your pet emergency supplies.

HSPPR is the Community Animal Response Team for the city of Colorado Springs and El Paso County and they will activate in the event of an emergency and provide shelter for pets. People who have to evacuate without their pets can call HSPPR and Animal Law Enforcement officers will rescue animals out of evacuated zones if possible.

For more information on Rocky, other pets looking for adoption, or how to volunteer, visit HSPPR’s website.