(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Remi, an eight-year-old sable and white Alaskan Husky mix that came to HSPPR as an owner surrender.

HSPPR said Remi is a sweet dog who loves to snuggle, go on walks, and enjoy adventure. She is very active for her age and enjoys daily exercise.

Remi has lived with children before and is gentle with them but she may have too much energy for small children. HSPPR said Remi has shown some anxious behaviors when left alone so she might do best with a stay-at-home or patient family that can work on training with her.

Remi’s adoption fee is $50 which includes the voucher for a veterinarian exam, vaccinations, 30 days of pet health insurance, and a microchip, and she is already spayed.

October is Adopt a Shelter Dog Month and HSPPR said shelter dogs can make great additions to your family. Last year HSPPR adopted over 4,500 dogs and they want this year to be even better.

HSPPR said adopting is much cheaper than purchasing a pet from a pet store or breeder. All dogs are examined and vaccinated upon arrival at HSPPR so they are healthy and less likely to catch or transmit diseases. All dogs are also spayed/neutered, microchipped and new owners receive a certificate for a free veterinarian exam. HSPPR estimates their adoption value at about $400 and many pets, like Remi, cost much less.

HSPPR also said most shelter dogs are not surrendered because of a behavior problem, but rather because something has changed in their owner’s life.

For more information on Remi and other pets available for adoption, visit HSPPR’s website linked above.